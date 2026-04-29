Joshua Garcia, Ivana Alawi star in Morocco-set thriller

A love story shaped by danger, desire and deceit takes center stage as Joshua Garcia and Ivana Alawi headline their first major screen pairing in Love Is Never Gone, a drama-thriller that expands Filipino storytelling beyond borders.
Set in Morocco, the series marks a milestone as the first Filipino production filmed in the North African nation. Its landscapes, from deserts to crowded streets, serve as a backdrop to a story of shifting loyalties and hidden truths.
Garcia plays Teo, an overseas worker driven by survival and sacrifice. His path crosses with Yana, portrayed by Alawi, a woman caught in a criminal underworld and desperate to save her ailing mother. Their encounter evolves into a complex relationship marked by tension and attraction.
The story turns when a betrayal leads to Teo being accused of a crime he insists he did not commit, costing him years of his life. When they meet again in Manila, Yana has reinvented herself, moving in elite circles while hiding secrets that could unravel their past.
The series explores themes of justice, identity and reinvention, as Teo seeks the truth and both characters face the consequences of their choices.
Joining the lead pair are Jameson Blake, Jane Oineza, Michael de Mesa, Epy Quizon and Dina Bonnevie.
Directed by Manny Palo and Jojo Saguin, and produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, the series builds on the intensity of earlier titles while delivering a more cinematic, global scale.
Love Is Never Gone streams on Prime Video starting 8 May 2026.