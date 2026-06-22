John Estrada reflects on infidelities

"Galingan n'yo para hindi kayo mahuli," Santiago advised married men.

Estrada was quick to ran counter to Santiago's seemingly street-smart suggestion.

"No, no, no. Don't do it. Pagsisisihan ninyo iyan. Maniwala kayo sa akin," he said.

Was that his biggest regret?

Estrada readily admitted it was something he learned his biggest lesson from.

"Of course. I mean, you learn your lesson. Everyday, you learn something. You just realize...the only time you realize is when it's not there anymore. It's painful," the actor who projected a man of the world image for a long time, said.

But there's much to realize after retrospect as one becomes a better version of himself.

Likening pain as a portal, Estrada believes that "ot's a gateway."

"The version of you coming out of that pain can be the best version ever," he rationalised.

Estrada's newfound and renewed faith is guiding him through life's ups and downs.

"Actually, I'm back with the Lord right now. I'm not gonna be corny. May Diyos talaga, man. Kapag tinapik ka ng Diyos, masakit. I wish that to no one. Don't do it. You'll regret if for the rest of your life," he stressed.

Having gone through failed marriages, the actor is still clinging to this thing called love.

"But if you'll ask me if ever I'll get married again, never," he said with seeming finality.

So, what legacy does Estrada wants to leave as a dad?

"I don't really ano on legacy. I just want one day when I'm gone...I mean, we're all gonna be gone but I just want my kids to say, 'I miss dad. I miss him around.' I hope our kids, our apos will say, 'naabutan si dad natin kasi he's cool ganon-ganon lang. 'Yun lang," he said.