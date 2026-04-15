Former Rebel Summit held in Aurora

The 91st Infantry Battalion under the supervision of the 703rd Infantry Brigade facilitated the Former Rebels’ Summit, and was was conceptualized and directed by the Commander of 7ID, Major General Joseph Norwin D. Pasamonte, PA.

The initiative forms part of the Philippine Army’s broader whole-of-nation approach in addressing insurgency by prioritizing not only security operations but also social healing, economic empowerment, and community transformation.

Over the two-day summit, participants took part in discussions, training sessions, and planning activities aimed at addressing the needs of former rebels.

Key topics included livelihood and employment opportunities, access to basic services, psychosocial and family support, strengthening community organizations, and the role of former rebels as advocates of peace in their communities.

The summit also recognized the courage of former rebels who chose the path of peace and highlighted their important role as partners of the government in building safe and resilient communities.

In his keynote message, Major General Pasamonte emphasized that lasting peace requires shared responsibility, unity, and continuous support. He highlighted that the summit reflects the commitment to not only end armed conflict but also help former rebels rebuild their lives with dignity, hope, and better opportunities. He also assured that the 7th Infantry Division remains committed to ensuring that no former rebel is left behind.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Osias IV, Commander of the 703rd Infantry Brigade, stressed the importance of trust, inclusivity, and strong collaboration among stakeholders. He noted that the summit showed how government agencies, local leaders, and former rebels can work together to achieve lasting peace, and reaffirmed that former rebels are valued partners in nation-building.

He further underscored that the success of reintegration programs lies in empowering individuals to become agents of change in their own communities.

The activity concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to strengthen reintegration efforts, expand livelihood opportunities, and enhance community resilience programs, with a shared goal of achieving lasting peace and inclusive development

The 703rd Infantry Brigade continues to fulfill its mandate of securing the people and the land while promoting peacebuilding initiatives that improve lives and empower communities. Through strong collaboration and people-centered programs, the Brigade remains committed to helping former rebels fully reintegrate as productive and peace-loving citizens.