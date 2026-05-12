Energy-efficient for a greener future

Energy sourcing has become one of the most impactful areas of Ayala Malls’ sustainability strategy, delivering measurable results at scale. By 2025, 98 percent of Ayala Malls are powered by renewable energy, with 31 malls transitioning through accredited Retail Electricity Suppliers and Renewable Energy Suppliers. All renewable electricity consumption is backed by International Renewable Energy Certificates (iRECs), ensuring third-party verification of renewable sourcing.

This shift represents more than a pilot initiative — it reflects a fundamental operational transformation. Renewable energy now supplies 98 percent of electricity requirements across 31 of Ayala Malls’ 32 properties, significantly reducing dependence on conventional energy sources. Alongside emissions reduction, the company estimates potential annual savings of up to P180 million, demonstrating how renewable energy adoption also strengthens cost efficiency amid ongoing energy price volatility. In a higher-cost environment, these savings help Ayala Malls manage operating pressures while continuing to deliver a high-quality experience for both shoppers and merchants.