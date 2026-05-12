DSWD FO1 rolls out second wave of cash relief assistance for tricycle drivers in Ilocos Region

A total of 22,210 beneficiaries received P5,000 each as the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 1 has launched the second wave of its Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) distribution for tricycle drivers across 38 municipalities in the Ilocos Region.
Amounting to more than P101 million in financial assistance, the initiative aims to help ease the burden on transport workers affected by the continued increase in fuel prices.
Following the successful distribution in various cities, payout operations in municipalities officially began on 16 April. DSWD FO1 Regional Director Marie Angela S. Gopalan personally supervised the distribution activities in Manaoag and Mangaldan, Pangasinan, to ensure the orderly and efficient release of assistance to qualified tricycle drivers.
At the same time, members of tricycle operators and drivers associations (TODA) in Burgos, Ilocos Norte; Naguilian, La Union; and the Pangasinan towns of San Fabian, San Jacinto, Binalonan, and Asingan also received their cash assistance.
The distribution continued on 20 April in Mapandan and Sta. Barbara is allowing more drivers to immediately benefit from the aid program.
As the second series of payouts progressed, cash assistance was also distributed on24 April in the towns of Banayoyo, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, and Santa in Ilocos Sur; Santo Tomas in La Union; and Alcala, Bautista, Calasiao, Natividad, San Nicolas, San Quintin, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, and Tayug in Pangasinan.
On 27 April, successful payout operations were also conducted in Adams and Dumalneg in Ilocos Norte, as well as in Magsingal, San Ildefonso, and San Juan (Lapog) in Ilocos Sur, Luna, Sudipen, and Aringay in La Union, and Villasis, Pangasinan, which recorded one of the highest numbers of beneficiaries.
Distribution efforts also continued on April 28 in Badoc and Marcos, Ilocos Norte, as well as in San Gabriel and Bacnotan, La Union.
Despite the intense heat and the daily struggles of working on the road, many TODA drivers expressed gratitude and relief upon receiving the assistance. For several beneficiaries, the financial aid serves as an important supplement to household expenses amid rising fuel and commodity prices.
Among those who received assistance was 68-year-old Cecilia Bascos, a TODA driver in Villasis, Pangasinan, for the past 12 years. She became emotional after receiving the cash aid, saying it would help cover daily expenses, especially during the vacation season when passenger numbers are low and income declines.
She also expressed hope that similar government assistance programs would continue for drivers facing financial difficulties due to increasing fuel costs.
Leandro Soriano of Manaoag likewise shared that the assistance would greatly help support his family’s needs as he struggles with fewer passengers and reduced earnings.
Meanwhile, 19-year-old working student and tricycle driver Patrick G. Dugosman of Mangaldan said the cash assistance would help pay for his school expenses for the upcoming academic year.
The stories of Cecilia, Leandro, and Patrick reflect the experiences of thousands of TODA drivers in the region who see the government assistance not only as financial support but also as recognition of their important role in their communities.
To ensure an organized payout process, the agency established LGU-DSWD Help Desks in every distribution site. These served as information centers where beneficiaries could raise concerns and seek clarification regarding the program.
The DSWD also emphasized that substitution is not allowed for beneficiaries who fail to appear during their scheduled payout dates. Unclaimed cash assistance will remain under the custody of the agency until a new claiming schedule is announced.
Qualified beneficiaries were advised to coordinate with their respective local government units for additional guidance and updates.
The Cash Relief Assistance program forms part of the DSWD’s broader initiative to provide immediate support to vulnerable sectors, particularly transport workers heavily affected by rising fuel prices and increasing living costs.