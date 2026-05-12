DSWD FO1 rolls out second wave of cash relief assistance for tricycle drivers in Ilocos Region

Following the successful distribution in various cities, payout operations in municipalities officially began on 16 April. DSWD FO1 Regional Director Marie Angela S. Gopalan personally supervised the distribution activities in Manaoag and Mangaldan, Pangasinan, to ensure the orderly and efficient release of assistance to qualified tricycle drivers.

At the same time, members of tricycle operators and drivers associations (TODA) in Burgos, Ilocos Norte; Naguilian, La Union; and the Pangasinan towns of San Fabian, San Jacinto, Binalonan, and Asingan also received their cash assistance.

The distribution continued on 20 April in Mapandan and Sta. Barbara is allowing more drivers to immediately benefit from the aid program.

As the second series of payouts progressed, cash assistance was also distributed on24 April in the towns of Banayoyo, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, and Santa in Ilocos Sur; Santo Tomas in La Union; and Alcala, Bautista, Calasiao, Natividad, San Nicolas, San Quintin, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, and Tayug in Pangasinan.

On 27 April, successful payout operations were also conducted in Adams and Dumalneg in Ilocos Norte, as well as in Magsingal, San Ildefonso, and San Juan (Lapog) in Ilocos Sur, Luna, Sudipen, and Aringay in La Union, and Villasis, Pangasinan, which recorded one of the highest numbers of beneficiaries.

Distribution efforts also continued on April 28 in Badoc and Marcos, Ilocos Norte, as well as in San Gabriel and Bacnotan, La Union.

Despite the intense heat and the daily struggles of working on the road, many TODA drivers expressed gratitude and relief upon receiving the assistance. For several beneficiaries, the financial aid serves as an important supplement to household expenses amid rising fuel and commodity prices.

Among those who received assistance was 68-year-old Cecilia Bascos, a TODA driver in Villasis, Pangasinan, for the past 12 years. She became emotional after receiving the cash aid, saying it would help cover daily expenses, especially during the vacation season when passenger numbers are low and income declines.