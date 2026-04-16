DSWD: Over 642K transport workers receive P5,000 aid

Asked what went wrong leading to some individuals having to repeatedly venture to sites just to receive their subsidy, Morata explained that they were trying to avoid duplicate payout sites.

“Kasi ang iniiwisan po namin ay duplicated payout, because there is a possibility because of the adjacent payout sites that one client na umappear yung pangalan niya sa isang listahan at nakita niyang nag-appear ulit ang pangalan niya sa isang listahan may jump from one site to another,” he explained.

(What we’re trying to avoid is duplicated payout, because there is a possibility because of the adjacent payout sites that one client’s name may appear on different lists may jump from one site to another)

Morata expressed that since it was a government fund, they were certifying that the assistance would be given to the intended beneficiary.

The program director also stated that they were already correcting the information of beneficiaries at the payout sites themselves, however, validation was still needed through their systems.