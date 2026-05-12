CFC launches ‘Journey to 45’ countdown

Leading up to the anniversary celebration, CFC will hold several events from 13 to 20 June, including the Liveloud Worship Concert at the Cuneta Astrodome on 13 June and a fundraising golf tournament at the Villamor Air Base Golf Course on 15 June.

Other activities include art exhibits, leadership summits, fellowship events, the “Star of 45” musical play, the “Symphony of Prayer” orchestra concert, and the CFC Clergy-Lay Congress, which will all be held at SPACE at One Ayala from 16 to 18 June.

On the morning of 20 June, the organization will also hold the CFC Katarungan para sa Pamilyang Pilipino Summit and the Stewardship, Oneness and Interdependence Summit at New Clark City Athletics Stadium.

CFC said the week-long celebration is significant as it marks the first time the organization will host 13 major events within a single week.

The group also confirmed that official representatives from the Vatican are expected to attend the anniversary celebration.

For updates and event registration, visit Couples for Christ Global and CFC Home Office Events Page. DT