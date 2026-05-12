CFC launches ‘Journey to 45’ countdown

Couples for Christ (CFC) has launched its “Journey to 45” countdown in anticipation of its 45th anniversary celebration, which will culminate in a grand gathering at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Tarlac on 20 June.
The celebration marks the first time the Catholic lay community will hold its major anniversary event in Central Luzon.
The announcement was made by CFC executive director Jimmy Ilagan during the recent Metro Manila Mission Core Gathering at the Ynares Sports Arena.
According to CFC, a series of activities involving local and international members and leaders will be held throughout June as part of the celebration.
Couples for Christ celebrates its anniversary every third Saturday of June as part of its mission of evangelization and spiritual renewal. The organization currently serves in 81 provinces in the Philippines and in more than 140 countries worldwide.
Leading up to the anniversary celebration, CFC will hold several events from 13 to 20 June, including the Liveloud Worship Concert at the Cuneta Astrodome on 13 June and a fundraising golf tournament at the Villamor Air Base Golf Course on 15 June.
Other activities include art exhibits, leadership summits, fellowship events, the “Star of 45” musical play, the “Symphony of Prayer” orchestra concert, and the CFC Clergy-Lay Congress, which will all be held at SPACE at One Ayala from 16 to 18 June.
On the morning of 20 June, the organization will also hold the CFC Katarungan para sa Pamilyang Pilipino Summit and the Stewardship, Oneness and Interdependence Summit at New Clark City Athletics Stadium.
CFC said the week-long celebration is significant as it marks the first time the organization will host 13 major events within a single week.
The group also confirmed that official representatives from the Vatican are expected to attend the anniversary celebration.
For updates and event registration, visit Couples for Christ Global and CFC Home Office Events Page. DT