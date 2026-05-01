BCDA, NCC host Football Festival

Football players, coaches and fans across the country are set to gather for the inaugural New Clark City (NCC) Football Festival from 8 to 10 May at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

Presented by Bases Conversion and Development Authority in partnership with Maxcom Sports Management Services, the three-day event marks the first football festival to be staged in New Clark City. It aims to promote youth development, teamwork, and community engagement through sport.