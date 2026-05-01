BCDA, NCC host Football Festival

Football players, coaches and fans across the country are set to gather for the inaugural New Clark City (NCC) Football Festival from 8 to 10 May at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.
Presented by Bases Conversion and Development Authority in partnership with Maxcom Sports Management Services, the three-day event marks the first football festival to be staged in New Clark City. It aims to promote youth development, teamwork, and community engagement through sport.
The festival will feature both 11-a-side and 8-a-side formats. The 11-a-side matches will follow standard full-pitch rules and are intended for older youth aged 13 and above while the 8-a-side games are designed for younger players aged 9 to 12, providing an accessible format that supports early-stage football development.
As of 29 April, a total of 31 football clubs have already registered to participate, showing strong interest from grassroots teams and youth football programs nationwide. Teams who are interested are still encouraged to register and may secure remaining slots until 5 May.