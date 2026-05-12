Castro on track for scoring milestone

But all of it would mean little if they fail to beat topseed NLEX in their quarterfinal clash today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“I’m just really grateful and blessed that I’ve reached this point in my career. Actually, for me, one of my goals has always been to win championships. Those personal achievements are just bonuses,” Castro said.

“Our sense of urgency on defense has to be present because I think that’s where we can’t afford to relax.”

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, Castro currently has 9,992 points and is poised to become the 17th player to join the elite 10,000-point club, which includes legends like Ramon Fernandez, Sonny Jaworski and Allan Caidic.