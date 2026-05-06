Castro: We need to play better with Bol

TNT needs to consistently be in sync with one another if it wants to thrive in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup.

Tropang 5G guard Jayson Castro said their lackluster performance against Magnolia boiled down to their performance in the first quarter where they trailed, 15-35, and failed to keep in step for the rest of the game.

Import Bol Bol had a career-high 53 points, but his energy was hardly felt as the Hotshots big men like import Clint Chapman and Zav Lucero outhustled and outworked him during the crucial stretch of their 94-106 loss at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium last Tuesday.