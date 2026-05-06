Castro: We need to play better with Bol

TNT needs to consistently be in sync with one another if it wants to thrive in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup.
Tropang 5G guard Jayson Castro said their lackluster performance against Magnolia boiled down to their performance in the first quarter where they trailed, 15-35, and failed to keep in step for the rest of the game.
Import Bol Bol had a career-high 53 points, but his energy was hardly felt as the Hotshots big men like import Clint Chapman and Zav Lucero outhustled and outworked him during the crucial stretch of their 94-106 loss at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium last Tuesday.
“I think they dictated the tempo in the first quarter, and that was really the story of the game early on. In the second and third quarters, you could see how the game and the score developed, but they stayed deep in the game.,” said Castro, who had five points, three rebounds and three assists for TNT.
“They were able to make adjustments after the first quarter. When we started gaining momentum in the third quarter, we found some rhythm, but they stayed composed and kept the game close.”
DAILY TRIBUNE tried but TNT coach Chot Reyes politely declined to issue a statement.
Castro, a 10-time PBA champion with TNT, said they have to find a way to work with one another and avoid being too reliant on 7-foot-3 Bol on both ends.
Against the Hotshots, Bol didn’t get any support as Calvin Oftana emerged as the lone local to reach double digits with 18 points for the Tropang 5G, who suffered their fifth loss in 11 matches.
“We just need to learn how to play better with Bol. We need to find balance in how we involve him along with the locals. Once we figure that out, I think our game will improve,” Castro said.
“I hope this serves as a wake-up call. We’ve had several tough losses in the past, and even in our first three games, we didn’t play that well.”
TNT will be looking to end its elimination round campaign on a high note when it faces Barangay Ginebra on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.