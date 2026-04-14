AI takes over marketing stack

Under the deal, Publicis will adopt Microsoft’s cloud and AI tools, including Copilot and Azure, to modernize legacy systems and deploy AI across operations, marketing and customer engagement.

The platform will also leverage Publicis’ Epsilon data system, enabling AI to analyze real customer data, automate campaigns and optimize spending in real time.

The move reflects a broader shift toward “agentic AI,” where autonomous systems handle routine tasks, allowing marketers to focus on strategy and creative work.

Publicis will roll out Microsoft 365 Copilot to more than 114,000 employees globally and has named Microsoft its preferred cloud provider. The company will also serve as Microsoft’s global media agency of record.