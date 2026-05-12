Brawner urges integrity, readiness in Customs Police graduation

“Our nation is facing evolving security challenges. Issues such as smuggling, illegal trafficking, transnational crimes, and other threats undermine not only economic stability but also public safety and national security. Your work may not always be visible to the public, but it is vital,” Brawner said.

The AFP chief also reminded graduates to uphold integrity, discipline, and professionalism in carrying out their duties.

During the ceremony, Bureau of Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno presented a plaque of appreciation to Brawner, while Police Brig. Gen. Nolasco K. Bathan (Ret.), deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Customs Enforcement Group, formally confirmed the graduates of the training program.

Nepomuceno also presented a memento to Brawner during the event.