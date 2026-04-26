BOC reshuffles key leadership posts

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has implemented a fresh round of leadership changes, reassigning senior officials to key posts as it seeks to strengthen intelligence operations and administrative oversight.
Customs Commissioner Ariel P. Nepomuceno said the move was driven by operational requirements and carried out in line with Civil Service Commission rules and internal bureau guidelines.
Under the new setup, Emmanuel Luis D. Licup has been transferred from the Internal Administration Group to serve as deputy commissioner of the Intelligence Group, a unit responsible for gathering information, risk assessment, and supporting enforcement against smuggling and customs fraud.
Meanwhile, John Simon has been designated officer-in-charge of the Internal Administration Group, while retaining his post as director III of the Administration Office. The group oversees human resources, records management, and other internal support services critical to day-to-day operations.
The reshuffle highlights the bureau’s continuing effort to align leadership roles with operational priorities, particularly as it balances enforcement functions with internal efficiency. Officials said the adjustments are intended to improve coordination across units, speed up decision-making, and ensure that both frontline and administrative functions remain responsive to evolving demands in trade facilitation and border control.