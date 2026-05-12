616 drivers, operators in Balanga City receive gov't assistance

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 3 has provided cash relief assistance (CRA) worth P5,000 each to 616 qualified jeepney drivers and operators at the Bataan People’s Center in Balanga City, Bataan on Monday.

According to the DSWD FO3, these 616 are members of the Jeepney Drivers and Operators Association (JODA) who are adversely affected by the rise of fuel prices in the country. The distribution is under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the DSWD.