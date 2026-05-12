BARMM polls CoC filing peaceful, says PNP

“The zero-incident report from Comelec is a testament to the collective desire of the Bangsamoro people for a peaceful transition,” Nartatez said.

“We welcome this development as a clear indicator that our security protocols are working, but we are not letting our guard down,” he added.

Comelec chairman George Garcia previously reported that the filing for all 32 parliamentary districts ended peacefully.

Nartatez credited the success to an early deployment of more than 9,000 personnel, including elite Special Action Force units.

He said this “intelligence-driven” approach allowed security forces to dismantle potential threats before the filing began.

The PNP chief directed field commanders to remain vigilant and strictly non-partisan as the region prepares for the 14 September elections. The directive follows instructions from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to maintain order and protect the gains of the regional peace process.

“Our mission is to ensure that the ‘rule of the ballot’ remains supreme over the ‘rule of the gun,’” Nartatez said.

The upcoming elections follow a law signed by Marcos that adjusted the regional polling schedule. The first elected officials will serve a five-year term from October 2026 to June 2031, with subsequent elections synchronized with national polls every three years.