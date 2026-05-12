35 Chinese vessels sighted at WPS

Five vessels — three PLAN and two CCG ships — were spotted in Escoda Shoal, while six vessels — three PLAN and three CCG ships — were monitored near the Pag-asa Islands.

Trinidad said 62 Chinese vessels were monitored in the same areas in April.

He added that authorities did not observe aggressive or coercive actions from Chinese vessels during the Balikatan 2026 exercises in the WPS.

Not misbehaving

“There were no recorded coercive and aggressive actions,” Trinidad said during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo.

“What we have noticed was the same narrative given out that they performed combat exercises in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc. But upon checking, what we noted was the presence of PLA Navy ships and China Coast Guard vessels and the occasional presence of a PLA Air Force aircraft. There was no noted synchronized activity,” he added.

This year’s Balikatan exercises, the annual joint military drills between the Philippines and the United States, began on 20 April and concluded on 8 May. Japan, Australia and Canada also participated.

Tensions remain high as China continues to claim almost the entire South China Sea, including areas also claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

The West Philippine Sea refers to maritime areas on the western side of the Philippine archipelago, including the Luzon Sea and waters surrounding the Kalayaan Island Group and Bajo de Masinloc.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the Philippines and said China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea had “no legal basis.”