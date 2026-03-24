Chinese vessel count in WPS climbs to 49 in one week

Meanwhile, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela said the agency had, for the first time, documented the China Coast Guard announcing over radio its intention to conduct a so-called “clearing operation” near Bajo de Masinloc, also known internationally as Scarborough Shoal.

Tarriela said the warning was intercepted by the Philippine side during a patrol flight. He said the move appeared intended to intimidate Filipino fishermen operating in the area, which has long been a traditional fishing ground for local fishers.

The West Philippine Sea refers to the maritime areas on the western side of the Philippine archipelago, including the Luzon Sea, waters around and adjacent to the Kalayaan Island Group, and Bajo de Masinloc. In 2016, an arbitral tribunal in The Hague ruled that China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea had no legal basis under international law.