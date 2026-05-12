3 buses grounded as LTFRB probes deadly crash

Investigators found that the bus operator allegedly violated the terms and conditions of its Certificate of Public Convenience. This led the LTFRB to issue a show cause order and a 30-day preventive suspension against three of the company’s units.

LTFRB chairperson Vigor Mendoza II said the agency is currently verifying if the involved bus has updated insurance coverage.

“We want to extend our assistance to the victims through fast processing of insurance payment,” Mendoza said.

He added that the LTFRB Bicol regional director has been tasked with coordinating with insurance providers to ensure the immediate release of funds to the victims and their families.

The LTFRB regional office in Legazpi City has scheduled a hearing on the case for 1 June.