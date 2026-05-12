LTFRB suspends 3 Elavil bus units after fatal Sorsogon crash

Initial investigations by the Juban Municipal Police Station showed that the bus operator allegedly violated conditions stated in the Terms and Conditions of its Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC).

This prompted the LTFRB to issue a show cause order (SCO) against the bus company and impose a 30-day preventive suspension on three of its bus units.

Meanwhile, LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said the agency is also investigating whether the passenger bus involved had updated insurance coverage.

“We want to extend our assistance to the victims through fast processing of insurance payment,” he said.

Mendoza added that the LTFRB Bicol regional director was tasked to coordinate with insurance companies for the immediate release of payments to the victims.

The hearing on the case is scheduled on 1 June at the LTFRB Regional Office in Legazpi City.