SM City Laoag celebrates fur moms on National Dog Mom’s Day

SM City Laoag honored fur moms and their beloved pets during a special National Dog Mom’s Day celebration that highlighted wellness, bonding, and responsible pet ownership.

The gathering brought together pet lovers and their furbabies for an afternoon filled with activities and free pet wellness services. Among the services offered were pet consultations, deworming, and anti-rabies vaccinations aimed at promoting the health and well-being of companion animals in the community.

Participants were also encouraged to practice responsible pet ownership as part of the event’s advocacy. Fur babies received special treats and goodies from participating partners, adding excitement and making the celebration more memorable for attendees.

The initiative forms part of the mall’s continuing efforts to create inclusive community-centered activities that recognize different forms of motherhood while strengthening connections among pet owners and animal lovers in the city.