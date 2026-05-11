SM City La Union honors fur moms during National Dog Mom’s Day celebration

Celebrating the many faces of motherhood this Mother’s Day season, SM City La Union recognized fur moms through a special National Dog Mom’s Day gathering held at its Paw Park, bringing together pet lovers and their beloved furbabies for an afternoon of wellness activities, bonding, and community engagement.
The event featured free pet consultations, deworming services, and anti-rabies vaccinations, promoting responsible pet ownership while highlighting the growing connection between pets and their fur parents.
Mallgoers and pet owners participated in the activity as part of the establishment’s wider Mother’s Day celebration, which aims to honor motherhood in all its forms, including those who devote love and care to their animal companions.
Through initiatives like this, the mall continues to create inclusive, meaningful community experiences while encouraging responsible pet care and animal welfare awareness.