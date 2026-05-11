SM City La Union honors fur moms during National Dog Mom’s Day celebration

Celebrating the many faces of motherhood this Mother’s Day season, SM City La Union recognized fur moms through a special National Dog Mom’s Day gathering held at its Paw Park, bringing together pet lovers and their beloved furbabies for an afternoon of wellness activities, bonding, and community engagement.

The event featured free pet consultations, deworming services, and anti-rabies vaccinations, promoting responsible pet ownership while highlighting the growing connection between pets and their fur parents.