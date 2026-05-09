ICC hands Bato warrant of arrest



Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa is the next man up after an arrest warrant was served to him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) Saturday afternoon.

Dela Rosa was named as one of the co-perpetrators of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs campaign where he served as the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The senator is out of the public eye from November 2025 up until now, making him the top absentee in the Senate, drawing criticism from Filipinos as he is still getting paid despite his absence. dek