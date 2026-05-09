ICC hands Bato warrant of arrest

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa is the next man up after an arrest warrant was served to him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) Saturday afternoon.
Dela Rosa was named as one of the co-perpetrators of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs campaign where he served as the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).
The senator is out of the public eye from November 2025 up until now, making him the top absentee in the Senate, drawing criticism from Filipinos as he is still getting paid despite his absence. dek
Last March, Senate denied dela Rosa's request for his family to use its facility in Baguio.
His other sightings are seen from his wife, Nancy dela Rosa's social media accounts.
Other names included in the campaign’s matrix include former Philippine National Police chiefs Oscar Albayalde and Camilo Cascolan, former Manila Police District director Vicente Danao, former National Bureau of Investigation director Dante Gierran, former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Isidro Lapeña, and former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.
Duterte is currently detained in the ICC Detention Centre in The Hague, Netherlands where all charges against him are confirmed.