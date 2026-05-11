Bato’s 'days of impunity are numbered' — Karapatan

Karapatan pointed out that dela Rosa’s recent absence from the public eye and from Senate proceedings has fueled speculation that he is attempting to avoid possible legal consequences amid renewed discussions on the International Criminal Court’s probe into the Duterte-era drug war.

“Dela Rosa’s prolonged absence in the Senate only strengthens public perception that he is attempting to evade accountability and justice,” the group said.

The group noted that dela Rosa, who served as chief of the Philippine National Police during the height of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, had previously challenged the ICC to arrest him but has since kept a lower public profile.

Karapatan insisted that no government position or political alliance should shield officials accused of serious human rights violations from prosecution.

It also broadened its call for accountability to include other former and current police officials linked not only to the anti-drug campaign but also to alleged abuses tied to counterinsurgency operations and what it described as “draconian policies” under the Duterte administration.