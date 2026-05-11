Remulla on pol dynasties: could be allowed

According to the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ), there were at least two dozen clans seeking to occupy at least five seats each after the May 2025 elections. In the 20th Congress, 32 of the 64 party-list representatives come from political clans, 20 are founders, shareholders, or have connections to companies that have government contracts and legislative franchise, wherein some received donations for their electoral campaign runs.

Even in candidacy, electoral candidates are prohibited from receiving donations from government contractors, licensees, and franchisees by the Omnibus Electoral Code, or the Batas Pambansa Blg. 881, raising concerns of impunity.

The party-list system was made in the 1987 Constitution to ensure that families would not dominate the Congress, a platform for figures from alternative views, ensuring proper representation from various sectors of society.

First nominee of the 1 Rider party-list Rep. Rodge Gutierrez is the brother of Legazpi City Mayor Luis Gutierrez, who was linked to co-own public works contractor Alro Construction and Development Corporation with their father, Basil Ramon Gutierrez. His party-list gained donations from contractors Jose Marcial Villanueva, Dandy and Sharon Deyto, the PCIJ found. Rep. Rodge is a key House Prosecutor in the impeachment complaint against the incumbent Vice President Sara Duterte, last year.

Feuded clans Marcos-Romualdez and Duterte also have their share in public service, wherein the former hold offices from the national government down to Tacloban City and Leyte, while the latter are currently facing trial and investigation in their tenure as President, Vice President, with the remaining in Davao City on guard.

Ilocos Norte 1st District Congressman Sandro Marcos and House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III, whose political family has been in office in Isabela since the pre-EDSA People Power Movement, previously filed an anti-political dynasty bill, which President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. urged to be passed by Congress last year.

In an exclusive interview on the DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk, former Interior Secretary Rafael “Raffy” Alunan III pointed out that the Filipino people are no longer ethical. “We always choose wrong over right,” he said.

“I believe that when you are part of a political dynasty, you learn firsthand how families run their respective government positions,” he explained. “We are not building our nation,” he added frankly.