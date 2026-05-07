Want change? Junk dynasties – solon

Erice said he has been fighting dynasties, even within his district, since the start of his political career because he believed they were the root cause of the poverty of Filipinos.

He noted that these political clans were inclined to do whatever it took, legally or illegally, to maintain their grip on power at the expense of the people they are supposed to serve in their districts.

“If you can see all the poor provinces in the country, those have long been ruled by political families,” he pointed out.

The solon clarified that he was not insinuating that all politicians in dynasties were not good public servants. However, he feared that at some point, even family members unfit for government service would be elected.

He said the system promotes mediocrity in governance, as politicians remain complacent in their service, knowing the public would vote for them because of their name alone.