Want change? Junk dynasties – solon

“Gusto niyo bang mabago ang buhay niyo? Huwag kayong bumoto ng pare-pareho apelyido” (Do you want your lives to change? Stop voting for those with the same surnames).
That was what Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice had to say in an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk program on the scourge of political dynasties.
Erice said he has been fighting dynasties, even within his district, since the start of his political career because he believed they were the root cause of the poverty of Filipinos.
He noted that these political clans were inclined to do whatever it took, legally or illegally, to maintain their grip on power at the expense of the people they are supposed to serve in their districts.
“If you can see all the poor provinces in the country, those have long been ruled by political families,” he pointed out.
The solon clarified that he was not insinuating that all politicians in dynasties were not good public servants. However, he feared that at some point, even family members unfit for government service would be elected.
He said the system promotes mediocrity in governance, as politicians remain complacent in their service, knowing the public would vote for them because of their name alone.
Whither the anti-dynasty bill?
As the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill remains pending in the House, Erice believes the Marcos administration is not pushing the measure despite publicly supporting it.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed Congress in December 2025 to prioritize the bill along with other reform measures as part of his legislative agenda. It remains a priority bill, however, without an urgent certification by the President.
In its current form, families up to the second degree of consanguinity would be barred from holding positions within their jurisdiction; however, they may still be elected to different posts.
For Erice, the bill’s provisions merely institutionalize dynasties rather than truly abolishing them, with forced him to withdraw his co-authorship.
Wise votes needed
In the upcoming 2028 national elections, the lawmaker noted the importance of voters selecting officials qualified for their positions.
He said the only hope for the country is if voters are taught not to choose their candidates based on optics and patronage.
“Our response to Sara’s popularity should not be to field someone who is also merely popular. It should not be that way. We should instead cultivate political maturity among voters,” he said.
Of all the presidential candidates, Erice had openly endorsed former Senator Manuel Roxas II for the top government post.