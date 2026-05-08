Civic coalition seeks passage of broader Anti-Political Dynasty law through people’s initiative

The particularly alarming development, according to the lawyer, was the continued rise of dynasties within both the Senate and House of Representatives, especially since they decide how the national budget is allocated.

“For us, malinaw na malinaw na sila [Congress] yung root ng flood control scandals natin because sila nag-decide kung saan napupunta yung pera natin. They trap all of us in this cycle of corruption na affected bawat Pilipino dito,” he explained.

(For us, it is clear that Congress is the root of the flood control scandal because they decide where the funding goes. They trap all of us in this cycle of corruption that affects all Filipinos)

“Yung trillions of pesos that could have gone to projects that could have literally saved lives of people, napunta po sa bulsa ng ating Congress people, napunta sa bulsa ng ibang senators,” he added.

(The trillions of pesos could have gone to projects that could have literally saved lives of people, but it just went to the pockets of Congress people and some senators)

Another concern that he raised with families holding multiple positions in a locality was the inability to achieve accountability for unlawful practices, noting that the Office of the Ombudsman relied on testimonial evidence to create cases.

One national, one local

To resolve the issue, Africa said that their group proposes an Anti-Political Dynasty law that not only bars dynasties from holding multiple positions up to the fourth degree of consanguinity but also allows them to hold only one local and one national per family.

Under these provisions, a candidate's parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, godparents, cousins, and even nieces and nephews would not be allowed to simultaneously run for office in their respective provinces.

“The way for us to actually end the cycle of corruption is we need to eradicate the entire system of political dynasties, that’s why we’ve defined political dynasties to be within the fourth degree while still allowing certain political dynasties to field one at the national and one at the local level,” he said.

This provides a stricter regulation than the bill currently pending at the House of Representatives that only goes up to the second degree.

Signature campaign

For the passage of the petition to not undergo any major hurdles within Congress, the lawyer said that they were going to exercise the “people’s initiative” that was indicated under the 1987 Constitution, allowing the public to make amendments to the law.

Africa explained that they had already coordinated with various school, church, and business institutions to collect the required number of signatures required through signature collection sites.

Based on Philippine law, a signature from 10 percent of registered voters in the country with three percent coming from legislative districts are needed.

After the collection, signatures are then submitted to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) that will verify that the stipulations have been met to conduct a referendum where all Filipinos will vote whether they agree or disagree with the petition.

With the 2028 national elections fast approaching, Africa said that they plan to receive all the required signatures that they needed by the end of the year for submission to COMELEC.

No faith that a bill will be passed at House

During an exclusive interview through the DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk on Wednesday, Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice said that he did not foresee the current administration prioritizing the passage of such legislation.

Erice said that the bill endorsed by Congressman Zia Alonto Adiong was going to institutionalize dynasties instead of abolishing them.

The solon further urged voters to be wiser in their selection of candidates in order for the country to put an end to corruption

“Gusto niyo mabago buhay niyo? Huwag kayong bumoto ng pare-pareho apelyido,” he said.

(Want change? Don’t vote for Political Dynastie)