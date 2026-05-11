Rayver Cruz conquers record of Pambansang Kamao Manny Pacquiao

Cruz downplayed his achievement and said: “Punching the machine made me somewhat nervous, knowing the reality that Sir Manny tried the machine before me. You know, he is my idol. For sure, swabe lang ang pagsuntok niya sa machine. In my case, it was a fun experience and the machine, I must say, is very user-friendly. To be able to release the energy that comes from a punch, it felt great.”

Asked about breaking Pacquiao’s record, Cruz chuckled before saying: “All of a sudden, I feel like a boxing champ. Hey, that was a joke. You know, let us not take beating Sir Manny’s record seriously. Please, guys.”

In real life, the actor shared with select members of the media present — including this Daily Tribune columnist — that he has never been involved in brawls or intense fistfights. He described himself not as a fighter or a troublemaker, but as a gentle lover.

Speaking of love, no conversation with Cruz would be complete without Julie Anne San Jose being part of the discussion. He said their relationship is in a happy place, stronger than ever, and that they are not rushing things. According to Cruz, their “happily ever after” will happen in God’s perfect time.

Cruz also used the opportunity to remind the public about responsible gaming.

“To those who want to experience what GameZone offers, please play for fun, enjoy, and game responsibly,” Cruz said.

The GameZone booth served as one of the Aurora Music Festival’s standout interactive on-ground attractions.