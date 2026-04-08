Mucho rapido, mucho mano: Pacquiao shares Taduran tips to become unbeatable

“Pedro has to work on head movement and footwork,” Pacquiao told a couple of sportswriters on Tuesday at his temporary residence at Glendale’s trendy area.

“He’s got no footwork and that’s key to a long and winning career,” said Pacquiao, who is here for a private trip.

Likewise, Pacquiao insists that Taduran, also a southpaw like him, has to “coordinate footwork and punches to enhance chances of victory each time he steps into the ring.

“Coordination of footwork and punches that results in power. It’s a gamechanger when you have footwork that coordinates with your punches,” the 47-year-old Hall of Famer said.

Citing Taduran’s size and the division where he makes his living, Pacquiao also advises Taduran to be “more aggressive because they are small and fighters in that division throw lots of punches.”

As to Taduran’s willingness to fight, Pacquiao tips his hat off to him.

“There’s no question about his courage. He’s brave and that’s also important,” he said.

But if Taduran wants to stay unbeaten as champion, he also has to ramp up his punching rate and crank up his speed.

“Mucho rapido, mucho mano (He’s got to be fast and punches in bunches),” added Pacquiao, who is eyeing a ring return to the professional scene on 18 September in Las Vegas.

Taduran is back in the Philippines and is poised to go on a short vacation as he waits for an advisory for his next fight.

On the radar screen is a unification showdown with two-belt titleholder Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico.

If that fight gets signed, Taduran has to look back to Pacquiao’s precious tips to ensure a win.

Meanwhile, the eight-division world champion delivered the ceremonial pitch during the Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Athletics at the Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York.

Pacquiao, who remains in New York for an engagement with the United Nations, threw the ball to Yankees catcher JC Escarra, sparking a loud roar from an appreciative crowd. He seemed to be the lucky charm as the Yankees prevailed, 5-3.