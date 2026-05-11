Ramos plucks bronze in Asian Championships

Rose Jean Ramos clinched a bronze medal in the snatch event of the women’s 48-kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships last Monday in India.

Ramos lifted 81 kg in the snatch to secure her lone medal in one of Asia’s biggest weightlifting tournaments.

The Zamboanga native finished fourth in the clean-and-jerk with 95 kg and fourth overall with a total lift of 176 kg.

Huang Yi Chen of Chinese Taipei finished first overall with a total lift of 193 kg, while fellow Taiwanese lifter Fang Wan Ling settled for silver after lifting 192 kg.

Komal Kohar of India bagged the bronze medal with a total lift of 177 kg.