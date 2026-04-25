Ramirez bags 3rd consecutive ABG gold

SANYA, China — Not even a nearly two-hour downpour could stop jiu-jitsu star Annie Ramirez from claiming her third straight Asian Beach Games (ABG) gold medal after winning over compatriot Emily Thomas via advantage in the women’s -57kg jiu-jitsu final Friday night at the Athletes’ Village here.
Ramirez and Thomas secured an All-Filipino match for the mint in the sixth edition of the ABG at the Sanya Bay Yuhai Club in the afternoon before torrential rains rendered the venue unusable.
But the Philippines, supported by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio will not to be denied glory as the Pinay grapplers clashed in an indoor setting to claim for the country a second gold of the day after Leonard Grospe’s triumph in high jump. Kaila Napolis also won a silver on Thursday.
Heading into the final, Ramirez endured a tough battle against Mongolia’s Shurentsetseg Ehnkhmunkh, needing all five minutes to claim victory via points, 5-2.
Then, Thomas engaged in a fiery match against Shamsa Alameri of the United Arab Emirates that went down to the wire, 4-2, to take the second spot in the gold medal round.
“It’s a big thing that Emily and I were able to close out the division, so it helped lessen the anxiety — especially with everything that happened earlier and the delay,” said Ramirez, one of the flag bearers of Team Philippines. “At least whoever won, it’s still a win for the Philippines.”
“I’m very blessed and so happy. It’s one of the rarest things to achieve as a national athlete, so I’m grateful to everyone who helped me.”
The national jiu-jitsu team wrapped up its stint with two golds, one silver and one bronze.