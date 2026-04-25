Ramirez bags 3rd consecutive ABG gold

Then, Thomas engaged in a fiery match against Shamsa Alameri of the United Arab Emirates that went down to the wire, 4-2, to take the second spot in the gold medal round.

“It’s a big thing that Emily and I were able to close out the division, so it helped lessen the anxiety — especially with everything that happened earlier and the delay,” said Ramirez, one of the flag bearers of Team Philippines. “At least whoever won, it’s still a win for the Philippines.”

“I’m very blessed and so happy. It’s one of the rarest things to achieve as a national athlete, so I’m grateful to everyone who helped me.”

The national jiu-jitsu team wrapped up its stint with two golds, one silver and one bronze.