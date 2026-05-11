Police relieved from post after viral domestic abuse CCTV video

National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Vice Chairperson Ralph Calinisan also released a statement against the police officer involved, vowing that his career in the police force is over while firmly taking the side of the woman in the matter, citing clear evidence against dela Cruz.

“Bilang na ang araw mo bilang pulis,” he said.

“We will not allow any form of violence against any woman, or any person for that matter. We will make sure that justice is served. This is an open-and-shut case. Pasensyahan tayo dito,” he added.

Cpl. Alimeri, in a Facebook post on 11 May, apologized regarding what was seen in the viral video.

“Humihingi rin po ako ng pang-unawa sa lahat. Tinanggap ko ang aral na ito at sisikapin kong maging mas mabuting tao, mas mabuting asawa, at mas mabuting lingkod ng bayan,” he stated.

The viral video continues to circulate across social media platforms, with netizens expressing outrage over the clear display of violence against his partner. Calls for the permanent revocation of his license as a police officer have dominated comment sections discussing his misconduct.