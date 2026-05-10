Cop under investigation over wife assault raps

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan — A police officer has been relieved of his duties and placed in custody after a viral video surfaced showing him violently assaulting his wife, authorities said Sunday.
The CCTV footage, which began circulating on social media, shows the couple in a heated argument inside their home.
According to the footage, the wife confronted the officer about his whereabouts and why he had not answered her calls, accusing him of seeing another woman.
When the officer remarked that he seemed “happier there,” the wife spanked him. The situation then escalated as the officer punched her in the head and repeatedly struck her in the chest and side until she fell to the floor.
While the woman lay on the ground, the officer was heard saying, “There is CCTV. You were the first one to hit me.”
The video later shows the woman attempting to kick him before losing her balance. The officer then pinned her to the floor and appeared to choke her while she called out for her mother.
The Malolos City Police Station confirmed Sunday that the officer is being held at the station’s holding unit.
“The Malolos PNP strongly condemns all forms of violence against anyone, especially against women,” the station said in an official statement.
“Our office does not tolerate any violation of the law or breach of the existing rules and regulations of the Philippine National Police.”
The victim has visited the station to file a formal complaint. Police said they are gathering statements from both parties to ensure a transparent inquiry.
Authorities urged the public to use social media responsibly and to allow the legal process to proceed.