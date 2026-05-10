Cop under investigation over wife assault raps

The video later shows the woman attempting to kick him before losing her balance. The officer then pinned her to the floor and appeared to choke her while she called out for her mother.

The Malolos City Police Station confirmed Sunday that the officer is being held at the station’s holding unit.

“The Malolos PNP strongly condemns all forms of violence against anyone, especially against women,” the station said in an official statement.

“Our office does not tolerate any violation of the law or breach of the existing rules and regulations of the Philippine National Police.”

The victim has visited the station to file a formal complaint. Police said they are gathering statements from both parties to ensure a transparent inquiry.

Authorities urged the public to use social media responsibly and to allow the legal process to proceed.