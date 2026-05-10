Cop relieved, detained over viral assault video in Malolos

In response, the man coldly remarked that he seemed “happier there.” Frustrated and hurt by his reply, the wife reacted by spanking him.

The situation quickly escalated into violence. The officer retaliated immediately by punching her hard in the head, then repeatedly striking her on the side of the body and chest until she fell to the ground crying in pain. Even as she lay helpless, he was heard saying, “There is CCTV. You were the first one to hit me…”

Minutes later, the woman stood up and attempted to fight back by kicking him, but lost her balance and fell again. The man then pinned her down, held her legs, and appeared to choke her while she struggled helplessly. In tears and fear, she called out for her mother: “Ma! Mama!”

The graphic footage drew widespread public outrage, particularly because the suspect is a member of the Philippine National Police — an institution mandated to uphold the law and protect citizens.

In an official statement, the Malolos City Police Station said the involved personnel has been relieved from duty and are currently detained at the station’s Holding Unit while a thorough investigation is underway.

“The Malolos PNP strongly condemns all forms of violence against anyone, especially against women. Our office does not tolerate any violation of the law or breach of the existing rules and regulations of the Philippine National Police,” the statement read.

Authorities said they are gathering statements from both sides to ensure a fair and detailed inquiry. The victim has already proceeded to the police station to file a formal complaint against her husband/partner.

“The public may rest assured that the Malolos PNP will remain fair, transparent, and compliant with the law in handling the case against the said officer,” the statement added.

Police also appealed to the public to practice responsible use of social media and allow the proper legal process to take its course.