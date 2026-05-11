Phl, Paraguay seal visa-free agreement

“The President and I likewise welcome today’s signing of an MoU on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will redound to closer engagements between Filipino and Paraguayan diplomats,” he added.

Aside from the visa-waiver agreement, Marcos said the Philippine government welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Paraguay’s Investment and Export Network, or Rediex, “a pivotal step in establishing contacts between Philippine and Paraguayan companies.”

Improving trade relations

Marcos said he and Peña held bilateral talks on potential areas of cooperation between the two countries, including in agriculture, trade, and renewable energy.

“I raised the possibility of the Philippines exporting tuna, sardines, milkfish, and other products to Paraguay, which will certainly give a boost to our local industry. And President Peña and I discussed the potential of increasing trade and investment between our two nations, starting with generating awareness and interest among businesses of both sides, with the longer-term objective of identifying and enabling economic and commercial opportunities,” he said.

For his part, Peña said he welcomed the opening of the Philippine market to Paraguayan beef, pork, and poultry since August 2025 which enabled the first shipment to this market.