Philippines, Paraguay seal visa-free travel deal

The agreement institutionalizes mutual visa-free entry privileges for ordinary passport holders, aimed at facilitating business, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

“Complementing the establishment of institutional and commercial linkages is today's signing of a Visa Waiver Agreement for ordinary passport holders of the Philippines and Paraguay, which the President and I hope will expedite business tourism and people-to-people exchanges between our two countries,” Marcos said during a joint press conference.

“The President and I likewise welcome today's signing of an MOU on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will redound to closer engagements between Filipino and Paraguayan diplomats,” he added.

Aside from the visa-waiver agreement, Marcos also welcomed the signing of a memorandum of agreement between the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Paraguay’s Investment and Export Network, or REDIEX, which he described as a key step in strengthening business ties between Philippine and Paraguayan companies.

Improving trade relations

Marcos said he and Peña discussed possible areas of cooperation, including agriculture, trade, and renewable energy.

“I raised the possibilities of the Philippine export of tuna, sardines, milkfish, and other products to Paraguay, which will certainly give a boost to our local industry,” Marcos said.

He added that both sides also discussed ways to increase trade and investment by encouraging greater business engagement between the two nations.

For his part, Peña welcomed the opening of the Philippine market to Paraguayan beef, pork, and poultry imports, which took effect in August 2025 and has already resulted in the first shipment to the Philippines.

“This milestone demonstrates the capacity of our productive sector to access one of Asia's most demanding and dynamic markets, with more than 100 million consumers,” Peña said.

He added that Paraguay also sees opportunities to expand exports of grains, maize, oilseeds, and agro-industrial products to help address Philippine food security requirements.

At the multilateral level, Peña announced that Paraguay has formally conveyed its intention to accede to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, reflecting its commitment to regional dialogue, peace, and multilateral cooperation.

“Accession to the TAC is not a symbolic act. It is a strategic declaration that positions Paraguay as an actor committed to stability and multilateralism in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Peña also highlighted opportunities to strengthen ties between MERCOSUR and ASEAN, noting that Paraguay currently holds the pro tempore presidency of MERCOSUR while the Philippines chairs ASEAN this year.

MERCOSUR is a South American trade bloc composed of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay that promotes free trade and economic integration among member states.

“This convergence is not coincidental. It is an opportunity that we must face with determination to advance a more structured dialogue between both regions,” Peña said.

He reaffirmed Paraguay’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the Philippines, saying the agreements signed during the visit would help deepen cooperation between the two countries.