NBI defends Mabanta arrest

“An entrapment operation was really set up. You could see the entire process, it was very transparent. There were media personalities present to monitor the operation,” he said.

Last week, NBI agents arrested Mabanta and four others for an alleged extortion attempt on former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Mabanta allegedly claimed to possess videos linking Romualdez to the controversial flood control scandal and he supposedly demanded P350 million in exchange for not releasing the materials through Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN).

Mabanta has denied the allegations.

Mabanta and his co-accused were later released from NBI custody after posting P120,000 bail each in connection with the robbery and extortion case. The release order was issued by the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 167.

Meanwhile, the NBI has subpoenaed PGMN anchor CJ Hirro as part of the ongoing investigation. The subpoena, dated 6 May, was made public on 8 May.

Matibag said Hirro was expected to appear before the NBI on Monday, while her lawyers arrived at the bureau before noon. He said the bureau may issue another subpoena if Hirro fails to appear.