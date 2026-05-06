NBI foils P350-M extort attempt on Romualdez

“We will examine the phones and accounts mentioned. For now, we will file the appropriate case against those apprehended, and once elevated to the court, it will be handled by the RTC in Pasig,” Matibag said.

Authorities said the complaint stemmed from an alleged extortion scheme that began last year and escalated in recent weeks, with demands reportedly reaching up to P350 million.

A representative of House Speaker Martin Romualdez said the suspects allegedly demanded payment in exchange for not releasing damaging online content.

“They said that if it is not settled by May 5, they will release part one of the video. A teaser had already been sent showing the complainant, and the content was damaging,” the representative said in Filipino.

The same source said Mabanta was allegedly caught in an entrapment operation involving a ₱75 million demand, with earlier negotiations reportedly reaching up to ₱300 million.

An NBI agent said Mabanta was arrested after authorities tracked an alleged accomplice to Valle Verde Country Club in Pasig, where marked money was reportedly received.

“We followed where the money was brought, and the subject, Franco Mabanta, was also there,” the agent said.

Matibag said cyber warrants are being considered as part of the ongoing investigation, stressing that the bureau will proceed with caution and fairness.

“We will proceed carefully and ensure fairness in handling these cases,” he said.

He added that the NBI investigates criminal acts, not opinions, noting that social media was allegedly used as a tool in the scheme.

“The use of social media to gain financial benefit through extortion is something we will counter,” Matibag said.

Malacañang, meanwhile, clarified that Mabanta is not close to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and emphasized that due process must be observed.

“If there is wrongdoing, those responsible must be held accountable — but due process must be followed in all cases,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said.

PGMN claims setup

In a statement, PGMN denied the allegations, calling the arrest a “setup” and insisting no extortion or threats were made. The group said it had been preparing a long-form investigative exposé on alleged corruption involving House Speaker Romualdez.

PGMN said the video would be released, maintaining that its reporting was lawful journalism.

“There was no extortion. There were no threats. We committed no crime,” the group said.

It also claimed the completed video was ready for release prior to Mabanta’s arrest and alleged prior warnings about possible risks to their safety.