NBI defends Mabanta arrest: Operation was valid entrapment

“Pero kung ang isang material na gagamitin sa pagpapahayag ng kanilang saloobin ay gagamitin para po gumawa ng illegal na bagay kagaya po nito pangingikil, panghingi ng pera, at pananakot ay hindi po tama ‘yun (But if a material used in expressing their opinion is used to commit illegal acts such as extortion, demanding money, and making threats, that is not right),” Melvin Matibag said.

He added that acts involving coercion, extortion, and threats already fall outside the protection of constitutional freedoms and may constitute criminal offenses under Philippine law.

Matibag also pushed back against criticism surrounding the manner of Mabanta’s arrest, emphasizing that the NBI operation was a legitimate entrapment setup monitored by media representatives to ensure transparency.

“Entrapment operation, sine-set up talaga ‘yon. Kita naman po ‘yung buong proseso, very transparent. There are media personalities na mga nandodoon to monitor the operation (An entrapment operation is really set up that way. The entire process was visible and very transparent. There were media personalities present to monitor the operation)” he said.

Last week, agents arrested Mabanta and four others in an entrapment operation tied to an alleged extortion attempt against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Mabanta allegedly claimed to possess videos linking Romualdez to the controversial flood control scandal and supposedly demanded P350 million in exchange for not releasing the materials through Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN).

Mabanta has denied the allegations.

Mabanta and his co-accused were later released from NBI custody after posting P120,000 bail each in connection with the robbery-extortion case.

The release order was issued by the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 167.

Meanwhile, the NBI has also subpoenaed PGMN anchor CJ Hirro as part of the ongoing investigation. The subpoena, dated 6 May, was made public on 8 May.

Matibag said Hirro was expected to appear before the NBI on Monday, while her lawyers arrived at the bureau before noon.

He added that investigators may issue another subpoena if Hirro fails to appear, or determine whether the evidence on hand is sufficient either to clear her or include her in a formal complaint.