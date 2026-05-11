Michelle Dee, Emma Tinglao, CJ Opiaza to host MGI all-stars show

The first edition of Miss Grand International (MGI) All-Stars in Bangkok, Thailand, will feature several Filipino beauty queens, as Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, Miss Grand International 2025 Emma Tinglao, and Miss Grand International 2024 CJ Opiaza are set to join as hosts for the preliminaries.
Opiaza will host the first preliminary round of the competition for the evening gown and bare face segments. She will be joined on stage by Miss Universe 2025 first runner-up Veena Praveenar Singh and Miss Universe Asia 2026 Zhao Na on 27 May.
The following day, Tinglao and Dee will team up with Miss Universe Thailand 2019 Paweensuda Drouin as hosts of the second preliminary round for the swimsuit competition.
MGI All-Stars is an international competition produced by the MGI organization to bring together contestants from major pageants around the world.
Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados and former Miss Universe 2016 contestant Imelda Schweighart are also among the 57 official delegates competing in the first edition of the event.