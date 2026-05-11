Michelle Dee, Emma Tinglao, CJ Opiaza to host MGI all-stars show

The first edition of Miss Grand International (MGI) All-Stars in Bangkok, Thailand, will feature several Filipino beauty queens, as Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, Miss Grand International 2025 Emma Tinglao, and Miss Grand International 2024 CJ Opiaza are set to join as hosts for the preliminaries.

Opiaza will host the first preliminary round of the competition for the evening gown and bare face segments. She will be joined on stage by Miss Universe 2025 first runner-up Veena Praveenar Singh and Miss Universe Asia 2026 Zhao Na on 27 May.