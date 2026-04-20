Global powerhouses to decide first Miss Grand All-Stars queen

At the forefront are former titleholders who know exactly what it takes to wear a crown. Their journeys—from the spotlight to leadership roles—give them a unique lens in evaluating confidence, authenticity, and staying power. Alongside them are industry veterans whose impact extends far beyond the pageant stage, ensuring that each candidate is assessed not only for beauty, but for overall star quality and influence.

From couture craftsmanship to pageant legacy-building, the panel reflects a balance of artistry and authority. It’s a mix designed to challenge contestants at the highest level—where every detail, from walk to wit, will be scrutinized by those who have defined excellence in their respective fields.

As Miss Grand All-Stars launches its first edition, the weight of the decision rests in the hands of individuals who have not only witnessed greatness—but have embodied it.

Official Judging Panel — Miss Grand All-Stars 2026:

Isabella Menin — Miss Grand International 2022 (Brazil)

Natalie Glebova — Miss Universe 2005 (Canada)

Abena Akuaba — Miss Grand International 2020 (USA)

Osmel Sousa — “Czar of Beauty,” former Miss Venezuela president

Jojo Bragais — Filipino shoe designer and pageant sponsor

Lupita Jones — Miss Universe 1991 (Mexico)

Omar Harfouch — Lebanese-French composer and businessman

With such a formidable lineup at the judges’ table, the inaugural Miss Grand All-Stars crown is poised to be awarded with unmatched prestige—chosen by icons, for a queen destined to make history.