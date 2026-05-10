Why reputation matters

Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN) has long positioned itself as an aggressive, anti-establishment alternative to traditional media, often tackling sensational issues mainstream outlets might avoid.
Presenting itself as independent from corporate and political interests, the platform quickly gained traction through its confrontational style and fearless commentary.
Its series of viral investigative reports against former congressman Marvin Rillo helped put the network on the map and, according to some analysts, may have contributed to Rillo’s narrow election defeat to Bong Suntay by just 234 votes. Before the controversy, Rillo had widely been viewed as a strong favorite.
That immediate success established PGMN not only as a legitimate online platform but also as a force in the digital media landscape. The network recently celebrated reaching one billion views and has since expanded into non-political programming to further broaden its audience.
This is why the recent arrest of founder and chief executive officer Franco Mabanta has left a damaging stain on the network’s image.
What was once viewed as a no-holds-barred platform is now being perceived by critics as a possible mercenary outfit willing to target individuals in exchange for money.
To be fair, Mabanta still enjoys the constitutional presumption of innocence and remains entitled to due process. Whether he committed extortion remains an evidentiary matter that only the courts can resolve after full proceedings.
Still, the controversy has undeniably affected the credibility of the network.
What currently works in PGMN’s favor is the narrative among supporters that the case could be weaponized politically to silence a platform widely perceived as sympathetic to former president Rodrigo Duterte.
To some observers, the arrest of Mabanta is being framed as part of a broader effort by the Marcos administration to suppress dissent.
Regardless of the eventual outcome, however, the network may need to recalibrate its image if it hopes to preserve its credibility.
Future exposés will now likely be viewed with greater skepticism because of the allegations surrounding its founder. That does not mean recovery is impossible. But rebuilding public trust will be difficult.
The first step may be avoiding attempts to frame the issue purely as a free speech battle. That narrative is more appropriately reserved for journalists and media workers attacked or killed in the line of duty.
For now, PGMN may be better served by regrouping, reassessing its position and learning from the damage the controversy has caused.