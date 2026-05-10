Why reputation matters

Its series of viral investigative reports against former congressman Marvin Rillo helped put the network on the map and, according to some analysts, may have contributed to Rillo’s narrow election defeat to Bong Suntay by just 234 votes. Before the controversy, Rillo had widely been viewed as a strong favorite.

That immediate success established PGMN not only as a legitimate online platform but also as a force in the digital media landscape. The network recently celebrated reaching one billion views and has since expanded into non-political programming to further broaden its audience.

This is why the recent arrest of founder and chief executive officer Franco Mabanta has left a damaging stain on the network’s image.

What was once viewed as a no-holds-barred platform is now being perceived by critics as a possible mercenary outfit willing to target individuals in exchange for money.

To be fair, Mabanta still enjoys the constitutional presumption of innocence and remains entitled to due process. Whether he committed extortion remains an evidentiary matter that only the courts can resolve after full proceedings.