Franco is not one of us

If well-educated foreign executives have to struggle to navigate Philippine regulations, what exactly do we expect of ordinary Filipinos?

Think about your SSS, PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG contributions. Money taken from your salary before you even see it. Mandatory. Non-negotiable. And yet try to understand what you are actually entitled to. Try to maximize those benefits without spending hours researching, calling hotlines that ring endlessly, or physically lining up in offices that still run on paper forms.

The system takes from you efficiently. It gives back reluctantly, opaquely, and only if you know to ask the right questions in the right sequence.

Government agencies are still figuring things out among themselves — clashing with one another despite serving the same flag. Is it structural? Is it political will? That question never gets a clean answer at any summit.

Because while permits pile up and agreements gather dust, other things move fast. Travel authorities for a Vice President, signed without delay. Budgets for projects that leave behind ghost infrastructure and audit flags. That paper moves.

The Philippines is not incapable of execution. It executes very well when the beneficiary is powerful enough.

What it cannot seem to execute is the grinding, unglamorous work of making government function for the people it is supposed to serve.

— Carl Magadia

I know many Franco Mabantas

The case of Franco Mabanta has nothing to do with journalism or freedom of the press.

This is a textbook example of what happens when you place someone with little to no grounding in the craft in an industry that demands discipline, ethics, and credibility. You cannot simply say someone will “learn the ropes along the way.” You don’t throw an untrained man onto a battlefield, give him authority, and expect the battalion to survive.

There are many Franco Mabantas I know — some of them within arm’s length: loud, proud and hollow. Nothing substantial on the ground — only ego, branding and high-level partnership-seeking. They enter industries posing as legitimate experts, masking their incompetence with their visibility.

The biggest shame — if the extortion allegations are true — is not only the act itself, but the damage it causes to everyone around him. No principled journalist would accept — much less demand — kill fees from a branded nepo-corrupt politician believed to be among the masterminds of one of the country’s biggest money-and-lives-stealing scandals.

What makes it worse is that the people around him now carry the stain of his actions. Their credibility — if they had any — will now be tainted by association. His team is left dealing with the consequences of his reckless, self-serving decisions.

Give a reckless man a platform, attention and money, and you create someone destined for disaster: careless, greedy and desperate for recognition at any cost. The louder the applause, the more untouchable he believes he is.

If Mabanta truly has credible evidence against Martin Romualdez, there should have been no teasers, cliffhangers, or buildups. Exposing the truth is not a bargaining chip. The moment it becomes leverage, you become part of the rot you claim to expose.

— Vivienne Angeles