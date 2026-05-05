LTO tops list of most-complaint gov't agencies—ARTA

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has logged the Land Transportation Office (LTO) as the top agency that received the most complaints among government agencies.

For March 2026 alone, ARTA received 152 complaints for the LTO, with 20 active complaints, while 132 are deemed closed as they were already addressed.

ARTA Secretary Ernesto Perez, in a Palace press briefing on Tuesday, said most of the LTO complaints came from Metro Manila.

“We are also looking forward to more engagement with the LTO and those other complained agencies para po mabawasan na rin ang complaints at ang message po natin dito is we continuously engage with these government agencies. We consider them as partners hindi po natin sila kalaban. Ang atin pong objective ay hindi sila para makasuhan kundi mapaganda po ang serbisyo para sa tao,” he told reporters.

Trailing the LTO is the Bureau of Internal Revenue with 89 complaints, with 11 active and 78 resolved; Food and Drug Administration with 62 complaints, 23 are active complaints, while 39 are closed; Land Registration Authority (Registry of Deeds) with 55 complaints, 19 of which are active, and 36 complaints are resolved; and Philippine Statistics Authority with 49 complaints, 11 active and 38 resolved.

For the government-owned and controlled corporations with the largest number of complaints, the Social Security System (SSS) topped the list with 156 complaints, 44 active and 112 closed.

Following the SSS are Pag-IBIG Fund, PhilHealth, Philippine Postal Corporation, and Landbank of the Philippines.

Secretary Perez further reported that a total of 2,021 complaints were received by ARTA from September 2025 to April 2026, with 1,566 cases closed.

He said the 77 percent closure rate shows that ARTA is ready to attend to complaints lodged digitally, partnered with prompt response and prioritization.

“We have also developed a virtual assistant we call Tala/Talk to Tala. Now, this is locally developed, and she speaks 17 dialects. She responds in English, Tagalog, and 17 dialects, and she is available 24/7. We launched this yesterday in Tacloban, and there will be 20 kiosks distributed in Region 8. Now, we have already included the Citizen’s Charter in Tala, and once you ask anything at all about the Citizen’s Charter of any agency or local government unit, Tala can respond to you in real time,” he said.