LTO cites high complaint resolution rate

“First of all, we accept all of these complaints. We need to double our efforts to fix and reform the LTO and address the complaints,” Lacanilao said. He said some complaints stem from applicants failing to comply with documentary requirements, citing cases involving student permit applications where some individuals insist on submitting barangay clearances instead of valid identification cards or birth certificates. “We all know that when applying for a student permit, you need a valid ID or at least a birth certificate. If they insist on using a barangay clearance, that really will not be accepted,” he said. Lacanilao also said enforcement operations against illegal vehicle modifications and loud motorcycle exhaust systems contribute to public dissatisfaction with the agency. “We have enforcement operations, so it cannot be avoided that some people get angry at us because we really need to act on violations,” he said. Despite the high volume of complaints, he said the agency maintains strong performance in resolving cases. “If you notice, we may be number one in complaints, but we are also number one in resolving them. Our resolution rate is high, and we are among the fastest agencies to resolve complaints,” Lacanilao added. He also highlighted ongoing operations against fixers and LTO personnel allegedly involved in illegal transactions. He said authorities recently arrested a suspected major fixer operating between Region 3 and Region 1 in a joint police operation. Lacanilao said four LTO employees in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro were dismissed over alleged involvement in fixer activities, while other personnel were removed following earlier raids at the LTO Centris office. “It does not stop with the fixers themselves. Even their contacts inside the agency are being removed,” he said. He added that security personnel assigned to the LTO Central Office were also replaced after complaints linked them to fixer operations.