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Katy Perry praises Jayda Avanzado’s 'Thinking of You' cover on TikTok

Katy Perry, Jayda
Katy Perry, Jaydakatyperry/ instagram, jayda/ instagram
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Singer-actress Jayda Avanzado became emotional after being noticed by award-winning American singer Katy Perry for her cover of the song Thinking of You, which she posted on the social media app TikTok on 22 April.

“When I’m listening to my version of Thinking Of You, I am thinking of your version of Thinking Of You,” Katy commented on Jayda’s cover, which was posted on 29 April.

Jayda tearfully responded in a separate post with the caption: “As a KatyCat since 2010, this means so much to me more than you know. I love you, @KatyPerry. You inspire me endlessly!”

“I really appreciate you acknowledging my cover. You’re one of my biggest influences ever as an artist and as a vocalist, and it just means the world to me,” she said in the post.

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