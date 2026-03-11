Designer Katie Perry wins trademark spat against singer Katy Perry

But songstress Katy Perry said her music had already gone “viral” as the designer started selling clothes around 2008, and sought to have the Australian trademark scrubbed out.

An Australian court agreed with the singer, ruling in 2024 the clothing trademark should be canceled.

But Australia’s High Court has now ruled in favor of the local designer on appeal, finding there was unlikely to be any risk of “confusion” between the two.

A representative for the singer told Agence France-Presse that despite the legal action she “has never sought to close down” the Australian business.