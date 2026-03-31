Swift honors Hollywood legend in 'Elizabeth Taylor' visual

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is paying tribute to one of cinema’s most enduring icons in the newly released visual for her track “Elizabeth Taylor,” a standout from her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

Released Tuesday (31 March), the video departs from Swift’s usual narrative-driven productions. Instead of appearing onscreen, the singer takes a step back, letting the legacy of Elizabeth Taylor shine through a montage of her most iconic film performances.

The visual stitches together scenes from celebrated titles such as Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Giant and A Place in the Sun, alongside other works including Father of the Bride and Suddenly Last Summer.

Archival footage of the late actress in dazzling jewels and glamorous public appearances further enriches the homage.