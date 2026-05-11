Janella Salvador shares parenting challenges

“In moments that require it, I need to be both mom and dad. As Jude grows up and goes through emotional hardships, I need to balance myself in how I support him while also meeting all his needs as a parent. Although his father is present, I still need to be both. I have to stay strong even when I’m tired,” she said.

The actress admitted that juggling motherhood and work can sometimes become overwhelming.

“Of course, I’m also working, and there are times when I feel completely drained and just want to give up,” she added.

Despite the difficulties, Salvador believes strength is the key to overcoming the challenge.

“I don’t want to pass on to him all the weight and trauma I experienced growing up. For me, the challenge is making sure it ends with me,” she said.