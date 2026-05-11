House impeaches VP Sara: 257-25-9

The impeachment charges — consolidated from two complaints — included alleged culpable violations of the Constitution, misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, bribery, and threats against high-ranking officials, backed by findings from the House hearings.

The House is expected to name its prosecution panel for the trial within days.

But even before the articles could reach the Senate, the ground had shifted.

In a simultaneous political upheaval, senators voted 13-9-2 to oust Senate President Vicente Sotto and install Senator Alan Peter Cayetano — instantly reshaping the chamber that will serve as Duterte’s impeachment court.

Lawmakers warned the timing could stall — or even derail — the trial.

“The immediate implications of the Senate leadership change are severe… the prospect of delay in convening the impeachment court has become real and alarming,” the Makabayan bloc said, calling the move a “calculated political intervention.”

“And beyond delay lies the more dangerous scenario: an outright acquittal driven not by evidence but by political arithmetic. Sara Duterte needs only nine votes to be acquitted — and with the current Senate alignment, those nine votes are entirely within reach,” they added.

The shakeup was further jolted by the sudden reappearance of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa — who had been absent for months — fueling speculation of a political maneuvering.

“Unbelievable! He had been absent and not doing his job for so long, then he suddenly shows up just to play politics and defend Sara,” Akbayan Rep. Perci Cendana said.

Former senator now Rep. Leila de Lima added: “The timing is striking. The people will judge.”

Despite the turmoil, Cayetano insisted the process would move forward.

“The impeachment will be much more than dismissing a complaint because of political affiliation, and much more than convicting someone without evidence. We need to be guided by the truth,” he said.

For now, the House has fired its opening salvo — but with the balance of power in the Senate suddenly altered, the fate of the impeachment trial hangs in the balance.