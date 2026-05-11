House impeaches VP Sara: 257-25-9

In a dramatic turn of events, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, even as a stunning leadership shakeup was rocking the Senate — casting uncertainty a trial would proceed. The House move came after the Supreme Court struck down Duterte’s 2025 impeachment for being unconstitutional, prompting the lawmakers to restart the process.
A total of 257 lawmakers backed the transmittal to the Senate of the four Articles of Impeachment under House Resolution 989, with 25 voting against and nine abstaining, surpassing the numbers in Duterte’s first impeachment.
Justice Committee chair and Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro, who presented the articles, framed the vote as a test of fidelity to the Constitution.
“What is asked from this moment is simple: to follow the Constitution — nothing more, nothing less,” she said.
“We are not here to determine guilt… the only question before us now is whether there is sufficient evidence to elevate the case to the Senate for trial,” she said.
Luistro stressed that the panel strictly followed the Supreme Court guidance after the 2025 proceedings were struck down.
“The Court did not say there was nothing to explain, nor that impeachment could no longer proceed. It said that if we do this, we must do it right — follow the process, follow the Constitution,” she said.
The impeachment charges — consolidated from two complaints — included alleged culpable violations of the Constitution, misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, bribery, and threats against high-ranking officials, backed by findings from the House hearings.
The House is expected to name its prosecution panel for the trial within days.
But even before the articles could reach the Senate, the ground had shifted.
In a simultaneous political upheaval, senators voted 13-9-2 to oust Senate President Vicente Sotto and install Senator Alan Peter Cayetano — instantly reshaping the chamber that will serve as Duterte’s impeachment court.
Lawmakers warned the timing could stall — or even derail — the trial.
“The immediate implications of the Senate leadership change are severe… the prospect of delay in convening the impeachment court has become real and alarming,” the Makabayan bloc said, calling the move a “calculated political intervention.”
“And beyond delay lies the more dangerous scenario: an outright acquittal driven not by evidence but by political arithmetic. Sara Duterte needs only nine votes to be acquitted — and with the current Senate alignment, those nine votes are entirely within reach,” they added.
The shakeup was further jolted by the sudden reappearance of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa — who had been absent for months — fueling speculation of a political maneuvering.
“Unbelievable! He had been absent and not doing his job for so long, then he suddenly shows up just to play politics and defend Sara,” Akbayan Rep. Perci Cendana said.
Former senator now Rep. Leila de Lima added: “The timing is striking. The people will judge.”
Despite the turmoil, Cayetano insisted the process would move forward.
“The impeachment will be much more than dismissing a complaint because of political affiliation, and much more than convicting someone without evidence. We need to be guided by the truth,” he said.
For now, the House has fired its opening salvo — but with the balance of power in the Senate suddenly altered, the fate of the impeachment trial hangs in the balance.