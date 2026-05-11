Solons fear Senate blockade of VP Duterte impeachment amid leadership change

“The immediate implications of the Senate leadership change are severe. With a majority now tilting toward the Duterte faction, the prospect of delay in convening the impeachment court has become real and alarming,” they said.

“And beyond delay lies the more dangerous scenario: an outright acquittal driven not by evidence and argument but by vote-counting and political arithmetic. Sara Duterte needs only nine votes to be acquitted. With the current Senate alignment, those nine votes are entirely within reach,” they added.

Makabayan further asserted that the sudden change was a depiction of the rotten system that obstructed accountability, stating that aside from the impeachment, senators who were implicated under the issue of the flood control scandal were also going to be protected.

Regardless of the development, the minority bloc stated that they would continue to push for the transmittal of the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate and would urge the convening of an impeachment court as soon as possible.

“Whatever the outcome of the trial, the deeper struggle for genuine accountability–and for systemic change that removes the conditions that breed corruption and impunity–must continue beyond the Senate chamber,” they explained.